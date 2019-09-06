06 Sep 2019

WASH in Health Care Facilities - UNICEF Scoping Study in Eastern and Southern Africa

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (3.22 MB)

Highlights

Despite the critical role that water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), waste disposal and environmental cleaning services play in the continuum of healthcare, access to WASH services globally remains alarmingly poor.

UNICEF Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Office conducted a regional scoping study and deep dive on the enabling environment for WASH services in health care facilities across its 21 programming countries in Eastern and Southern Africa Region.

The aim was to assess the status of the enabling environment for WASH services in health facilities, identify related gaps and explore avenues to enhance programming in the region.

