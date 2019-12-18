WASH and child protection

World Vision believes that sustainable wellbeing is impossible without sustainable, equitable access to clean water, dignified sanitation and appropriate hygiene behaviours. Integrated, holistic WASH is one of the key elements of the work World Vision employs to ensure child wellbeing.

For example, children and families need a secure source of nutritious food, essential healthcare, basic education, and (child) protection.

Communities need sustainable livelihoods, peace and resilience.In partnership with parents, local leaders, government bodies, and other organisations, World Vision utilises a holistic approach to address the root causes of poverty.