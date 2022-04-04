War in Ukraine: Why Europe urgently needs to reform international aid funding

Pierre Micheletti • President of Action Against Hunger – France. Latest published book (in French): 0,03 % ! Pour une transformation du mouvement humanitaire international, Parole, 2020.

Bertrand Badie • Emeritus University Professor at Sciences Po Paris. Latest published book (in French): Les puissances mondialisées. Repenser la sécurité internationale, Odile Jacob, 2021.

This contribution is published jointly on the Alternatives économiques website and on the website of the review Humanitarian Alternatives

The analyses and proposals contained in this column were at the centre of the discussions held at the recent meeting between Pierre Micheletti and the European Commissioner Janez Lenarčič, on the margins of the European Humanitarian Forum in Brussels (21st-23rd March 2022).

By its suddenness, its violence and the extent of the damage caused, the war in Ukraine has projected the world into a large-scale humanitarian crisis. The solidarity that it has generated has manifested itself in a strong mobilisation by citizens, associations and States – something we can only rejoice at.

But the question of the financing of this new emergency, and its potential consequences for the global humanitarian system, immediately arises. For this new tragedy comes at a time when other massive and lasting crises that tend to be forgotten currently remain unresolved. In South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Somalia, Syria, Bangladesh, Haiti, Venezuela and many other countries, between conflicts and environmental degradation, the survival of millions of people depends on international aid.

Read the full article here.