The war at home: Five photographers show the devastating impact of urban displacement in their own countries

Internal displacement is at an unprecedented global peak.

The number of people forcibly displaced within their own countries by armed conflict and other situations of violence has steadily risen in this century – resulting in more than 40 million internally displaced throughout the world in 2016.

This kind of displacement is more and more urban, in part because increasingly populated cities are the theatres of armed conflict and violence, but also because people flee to cities to seek safety. Yet, little is known about people's experience of displacement in urban settings and outside camps. A new report released this week from ICRC considers the perspective of both those displaced and those hosting the displaced in cities around the world. The report identifies approaches and challenges to urban displacement, and reflects on how to strengthen the humanitarian response.

View the photostory on ICRC