War Child and ChildFund Join Forces to Reach More Children In Need

War Child has announced a new partnership with ChildFund International. The two organisations will combine forces in their mutual goal to reach and protect more children affected by conflict, disaster and displacement.

War Child reaches many thousands of children and youth every year - yet there are 160 million children living directly with the effects of violence and armed conflict. They will never reach them all by themselves - which is why their strategic goal is to become the ‘networked expert organisation’ for children affected by conflict.

This reflects their active pursuit of global partnerships in recent months, including new relationships with SOS Children’s Villages, BRAC International and several others.

Through their collaboration with ChildFund, they have a unique vision in mind. One in which they can pool resources, learn from each other and most importantly capitalize on shared strengths.

“We embark on this partnership at a time of clamor for greater efficiency in the humanitarian, development and peacebuilding sector”, says Vladimir Hernandez, War Child Partnership Coordinator. “With dwindling resources and increasing needs around the world, we need to get smart about service delivery and use our shared expertise to create new business models for our interventions and humanitarian responses.”

To this end, the duo hope to double their advocacy and fundraising efforts as well as knowledge-building and training activities to support children in conflict-affected countries such as South Sudan, Colombia and Uganda. Beyond these important scaling ambitions, they’ve also agreed to further their research and development wing.

“It’s not only about reach but also showing impact; making a tangible difference in the lives of children”, says Paul Bode, ChildFund Vice President of Global Operations. “ChildFund aligns with War Child’s evidence-based approach; the testing and research that goes into each and every one of their interventions”.

“We have a unique opportunity to progress this and find out what works for both organisations - but above all for the children. It’s great to be among friends.”

War Child Holland

War Child works exclusively to improve the resilience and wellbeing of children living with violence and armed conflict. Currently in its 25th year, the NGO delivers child protection, education and psychosocial support. Its data-based programs and partnerships contribute to children’s physical and mental well-being.

https://www.warchildholland.org

ChildFund

Founded in 1938, ChildFund International works in 24 countries throughout Asia, Africa and the Americas to connect children with what they need to grow up healthy, educated, skilled and safe. They emphasize child protection throughout their programming because violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect can reverse developmental gains in an instant.

https://www.childfund.org