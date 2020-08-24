Walking the Talk: Supporting Young LGBTIQ+ People in our COVID-19 Response

The COVID-19 crisis is posing increasing risks to already vulnerable young LGBTIQ+ people. This briefing paper is for all Plan International staff, to help protect and empower these young people by including them in our response to crises and programme adaptations across the world.

Across the globe, there have been increasing reports of LGBTIQ+ people experiencing COVID-19 related homelessness, food insecurity, health and mental health issues, and violence. Therefore, Plan International has developed a briefing paper on young LGBTIQ+ people and COVID-19, with an accompanying infographic, focuses on the challenges faced by young people who are LGBTIQ+ and offers recommendations on how we can address these challenges within the pillars of the COVID-19 response. The briefing paper answers questions such as: