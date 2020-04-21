Vulnerability to COVID-19 containment measures: Key factors which will shape the impact of the crisis

Countries across the world are enforcing a range of measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. These include, but are not limited to, closures of non-essential businesses, schools and borders and other restrictions aimed at enforcing social distancing. As of midApril an estimated 2.6 billion people are living under a partial or full lockdown1 (We Forum, 9/04/2020).

Containment measures have related health, social, and economic goals. Slowing down the virus means that health services are less likely to be overwhelmed and are protected, enabling them to respond to both COVID-19 and other health concerns. This should result in a reduction in loss of life.

For the economy the impact of containment measures is more complex. The immediate shock is great, and the long-term impact not understood; however, the alternative may be unprecedented levels of sick leave, which is thought to have greater negative impacts on the economy over the medium term. Tight containment measures were first imposed in industrialised, high-income countries where the imperative to contain the virus has been considered the priority, despite significant immediate economic losses. Containment measures have also been enforced in lower to middle income countries; however, in these contexts it is more difficult to ascertain whether the benefits of such measures outweigh the potential economic costs, both at national and household level.

ACAPS selected eight underlying factors that will influence the extent to which containment measures impact a country, both in the short to mid/long term: