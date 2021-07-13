Vote to retain overseas aid cuts a “catastrophe for world’s most vulnerable children”

TODAY, UK PARLIAMENT VOTED IN FAVOUR OF THE GOVERNMENT’S PLANS TO CUT OVERSEAS AID TO 0.5 PER CENT OF GNI.

Responding, Rose Caldwell, CEO of Plan International UK, said: “Today’s decision is a further catastrophe for the world’s most vulnerable children – especially girls – and comes at a time when they most need our support.

“These cuts will be deeply felt in the world’s poorest communities where Covid-19 continues to take a dreadful toll. South Sudan and Yemen are already on the brink of famine, while millions more around the world are at risk of hunger, malnutrition and disease. We are also facing the biggest education emergency in living memory, and for girls in particular, the chance for an education could be lost forever.

“Cutting UK aid undermines our moral standing on the world stage and suggests to other nations that our promises count for little. We urge the Government to come to its senses and reverse these cuts as soon as possible. We can and must do better than this.”