Voices from the ground 2 transformative solutions to the global systemic food crises: Popular consultation on grassroots impacts of COVID-19, conflicts, and crises on the right to food and food sovereignty

Current context and critique of mainstream responses

Framing the crisis

This is the third food crisis in 15 years. We are living in a situation where the dominant economic and food systems are causing multiple crises evidenced by continuing, multi-layered food crises, catastrophic climate change, public health emergencies, and ever-rising levels of poverty and inequality, as well as corporate profiteering, speculation and food price inflation.

In the context of an agro-industrial production model, our societies have become extremely vulnerable to food and nutrition insecurity due to overdependence on global value chains and fossil fuel-based production inputs, corporate concentration in almost all aspects of food systems, and a stubborn adherence to neoliberal economic logic with its lack of market regulation and unjust trade rules. Countries with high levels of indebtedness and dependency on food imports are more deeply affected, with almost no means to cope with upwardly spiralling food and fuel prices, and volatile commodity markets.

Only if the crisis is understood in a comprehensive and systematic way, can it be rightly addressed and overcome. A profound transformation of the global food system and economic model is needed.