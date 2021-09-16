VOICE Out Loud Newsletter Issue 31: The value of NGOs' humanitarian action in the era of COVID-19

The pandemic has brought exceptional challenges to the delivery of humanitarian aid and in the movement of staff within and between countries. Consequently, working in countries already affected by conflicts and natural disasters has become even more difficult.

Despite all these challenges, humanitarian NGOs, together with local and national partners, have been at the forefront of the pandemic response.

They have continued to deliver life-saving aid in Europe and abroad while trying to ensure crisis-affected people, staff and partners’ security and safety.

In this issue we have highlighted examples of VOICE members’ work related to the pandemic, showing a range of practical responses to demonstrate the high level of professionalism, flexibility, and adaptability of NGOs in dealing with sudden onset crises.