VOICE Out Loud Newsletter Issue 30: Humanitarian action in the era of climate change

Editorial

We started preparing this edition of the VOICE out loud with the aim of hearing from our members about the effects of the climate crisis on humanitarian needs and about how humanitarian NGOs are dealing with this. The Green Deal was the flagship policy of the new European Commission, and climate change had been a theme that humanitarian NGOs had increasingly sought to address.

Agencies were seeking to ´go green´ by ensuring their operations and policies supported a sustainable response and a responsible relationship with the environment. Climate change was also driving a growth in humanitarian needs and transforming the responses required.

And then came COVID-19.

We still do not have a full picture of the impact COVID-19 will have on the many vulnerable populations that we serve. However, coming on top of a record level of humanitarian need, it will compound the challenges faced by vulnerable people and communities – and for those trying to address those needs. Finding the funding to meet these needs will be challenging, but it is essential that it happens as this crisis will drive many more people into poverty and vulnerability.

Encouragingly, what we have seen in the COVID-19 crisis is that our members and other humanitarian organisations are helping to address the impacts on the most vulnerable people, both in Europe and around the world. However, the virus has shown that it can spread far and fast if we do not mitigate it amongst those most vulnerable and most likely to be left behind – including the displaced, people living in slums, hard-to-reach communities, and less visible sections of the population.

The COVID-19 response requires new funding because of the record level of underlying needs. The UN´s Global Humanitarian Overview 2020 report for April notes that 180.9 million people have humanitarian needs. In a global pandemic, it is these people, already in need, who may be most affected. We must respond to this in a way that ensures their human dignity. At a minimum, the response requires a focus on preparing populations and on mitigating the speed of transmission of the virus because containment in many contexts may, quite simply, prove to be impossible.

The global supply and transport chains that get humanitarian goods and personnel to where they are needed have been hugely disrupted because of border closures, reductions in air traffic, restrictive measures on imports and exports, and soaring costs. We welcome the responses from the UN and the EU in establishing humanitarian air bridges to help ensure that these lifelines are maintained. But we also need the international community, the UN, the EU and their respective member states to acknowledge aid workers as essential workers and to support a diversity of humanitarian actors. Alongside health workers and essential services, civil society organisations and volunteers have been at the forefront of keeping food, clean water and medicine flowing to the people most affected and isolated by this pandemic. As humanitarian NGOs, we must also recognise that our partnership with local actors, communities and aid workers is more important than ever.

There are real concerns in terms of whether COVID-19 may trigger a deep global recession. If it does, the impact on the poorest and most at risk populations could be immeasurable. Ways must be found to address the economic and climatic challenges that face us all. They are deep, interwoven and will be difficult to resolve.

We must return to where we started though, because the climate crisis has not gone away. It continues to affect, exacerbate and add complexity to the challenges faced by the poorest and most marginalised people around the world. Floods and water shortages, soil degradation and agricultural failure, locust swarms, and increases in natural disasters all emphasise this.

Humanitarians have much to learn and much to bring to the response to the climate crisis, but our experience in disaster risk reduction could be a crucial part of climate change adaptation, and our humanitarian responses can increasingly include mitigation measures that work with the natural environment.

At the European Union level, plans are in place to roll out the initiatives that will make up the European Green Deal. This is part of the thinking we need from the EU – something global, sustainable and just. To complement this, we need greater investment in humanitarian aid, DRR, resilience and community preparedness to combat the public health disaster that COVID-19 poses and the future climate change related disasters that we know are coming. For the European public, supporting efforts to address these crises reflects their solidarity with vulnerable people around the world, but is also essential in a world whose inter-connectedness has never been more evident.

Dominic Crowley VOICE President