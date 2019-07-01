VOICE Out Loud Newsletter Issue 29: European NGOs in emergencies - values and action

The articles in this VOICE out loud present the essential role of NGOs in the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable and crisis affected people. They help demonstrate the impact the EU can have on this important work.

Médecins du Monde and EU-Cord – two very different European families of NGOs – together underline the professionalism of humanitarian NGOs and the support they receive from European citizens for their work and values.

Trócaire from Ireland talks about the principles in the Somalia context as key to maintain affected populations’ access to humanitarian assistance in certain areas while INTERSOS from Italy explains the importance of the predictability and flexibility of the EU aid budget for helping people in complex crises like Yemen with protection, health & nutrition, water and sanitation. Save the Children Netherlands together with the EU office address the issue of accountability and transparency in the sector and People in Need from the Czech Republic writes about voluntarism and vulnerable populations’ survival in war-torn Ukraine.

Caritas Austria explains how its global network and relationships with national Caritas, like Caritas Jordan, can be strengthened to empower the local level in humanitarian response. Welthungerhilfe from Germany describes how European NGOs work together and with the international UN response system in the face of massive sudden onset disasters like in Mozambique.

In the `views on the EU´ we interviewed Mr. Jean-Louis De Brouwer, Director for Neighbourhood and Middle East in the Directorate-General for European Commission Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) and hear his impressions, after six years there, on the role and state of EU humanitarian aid and the importance of working with NGOs.