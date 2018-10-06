Visiting Coldiretti’s farmers market to highlight the importance of family farming for Zero Hunger and healthy diets

FAO Director-General and IFAD President visit market fair in Rome

6 October 2018, Rome - During a visit to a farmers market fair in Rome today, FAO Director-General José Graziano da Silva and IFAD’s President Gilbert F. Houngbo stressed the importance of family farming to healthy diets, sustainable agricultural development and a Zero Hunger world.

Located at the Circus Maximus right across FAO headquarters, the Coldiretti Village is open through Sunday 7 October to visitors to explore Italian agriculture and food heritage, territorial identities and gastronomic traditions.

Founded in 1944, Confederazione Nazionale Coldiretti is Italy’s main non-profit organization for family farmers. With over 1.5 million members, it is a member of the World Farmers’ Organization, with which FAO has strong collaboration.

In a meeting with Coldiretti’s President Roberto Moncalvo, Graziano da Silva highlighted that producers organizations are strategic partners for FAO to contribute to poverty reduction and inclusive agriculture and food systems.

FAO is currently developing an agreement with Coldiretti to take joint actions to promote sustainable agriculture, including organic and biodynamic farming, geographical indications, biodiversity, the battle against food waste and losses, viability of rural areas, climate change adaptation and mitigation, and innovation. Graziano da Silva and Houngbo stressed that ensuring equitable access to natural resources and production, particularly land and water, the implementation of public policies in support of family farmers, and more inclusive and diverse markets are key to achieve a Zero Hunger world by 2030.

Both highlighted the UN Decade of Family Farming (2019-2028) as an "extraordinary opportunity" to advance that agenda and bolster progress towards the eradication of hunger and the other Sustainable Development Goals.