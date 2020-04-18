Vision Fund Annual Report 2019

In 2019 VisionFund impacted the lives of 3.5 million children globally. Our financial inclusion efforts reached over 1.1 million people in 28 countries offering them the tools, services and resources to build more resilient lives and capture opportunities. We were once again proud to see families strengthened and communities thriving.

In the financial year, we began our process to create a 2030 strategy that aligns VisionFund with World Vision’s global strategy Our Promise. We seek to ensure that VisionFund is positioned for even greater impact, both now and into the future. Across the Network our leaders have been developing their country strategies focused on improving the well-being of children by empowering millions of vulnerable people through increased income and stronger livelihoods.

Together with World Vision, we are called to go where the need is greatest. In July we began serving displaced persons in northern Uganda, mostly women, offering loans to refugee and host populations. We continued to innovate with new insurance products to help clients prepare for and mitigate risks and recover from shocks.

Our powerful foundation of faith remains at the core of VisionFund’s work, and we solidified our vision during the year by recruiting our first-ever Faith and Development Director. The Director is providing leadership and guiding us in living out our faith so that we may share the love of Christ through our work across the world. A long and fruitful season came to an end this year as we bid farewell to our director and board chair Rev. Jon Hartley. We are grateful for Jon’s devotion and commitment to this ministry serving on the boards of two of our Asia institutions and the international board. We wish him well in his new season.

Most profoundly, the reach and delivery of our work is made possible because of the commitment of more than 7,400 staff who care deeply for our clients and build strong bonds of trust in the communities where they live and work. The support of World Vision colleagues, strong partnerships with our donors and funders, and dedication of board members assures us that we can continue to bring fullness of life to vulnerable children, as we help to provide caregivers and communities with opportunities to thrive.

We hope you are inspired and will join us as we seek to go even further than we imagined together.

Michael Mithika, President and CEO, VisionFund International

Jim Bere, Chair of the Board, VisionFund International