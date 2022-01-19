‘This virus has changed us all’: Experiences of women with disabilities in the Asia-Pacific region during COVID-19

This brief is based on consultations conducted with women with disabilities from 10 countries across the Asia-Pacific region. It intends to provide a better understanding of the experiences of a diverse group of women during the COVID-19 crisis and provide recommendations that will be relevant for the ongoing response and recovery and promote the inclusion of women with disabilities.

The brief also shares recommendations that are applicable far beyond the COVID-19 crisis and that recognise the experiences of the women involved were, in many cases, not unique to the context of COVID-19 but were an amplification of existing experiences resulting from historical and systemic marginalisation and are likely to be experienced in other crises, such the climate crisis.

This publication is part of the “Briefs on women and girls with disabilities series”.