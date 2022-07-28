Virtual Meeting of Regional Technical Advisory Group for dengue and other arbovirus diseases (New Delhi, India, 4-6 October 2021)

Executive summary

Dengue has emerged as a major public health challenge in the past few years in all Member States of the South-East (SE) Asia Region, except Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Dengue is the most widespread and rapidly increasing vector-borne disease (VBD) in the world. The full global burden of dengue is still uncertain. Globally, 3.5 billion people are living in dengue-endemic countries and are at risk of contracting dengue fever. Of this, 1.3 billion live in dengue endemic areas in 10 countries of the SE Asia Region.

Five countries (India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand) are among the 30 most highly endemic countries in the world. The factors responsible for expansion and distribution of the dengue mosquito vector and viruses in the SE Asia Region are: (i) high rates of population growth; (ii) inadequate water supply and poor storage practices; (iii) sewage and waste management systems; (iv) rise in global commerce and tourism; (v) global warming; (vi) changes in public health policy; (vii) development of hyper-endemicity in urban areas, etc.

Epidemiological transition has been observed in the transmission of disease in terms of the number of cases and extension to newer geographical areas with new boundaries. There is spread of disease from urban settings to the rural belt. Previously, outbreaks of dengue followed a cyclic pattern, but now there seems to be a loss of such cyclic pattern. The gap between two outbreak years is decreasing and frequency of outbreaks is increasing.

An effective dengue control programme requires a regional approach, collaboration among countries and sustained partnerships. The Asia–Pacific Dengue Strategic Plan (2008– 2015) was developed to reverse the rising trend of dengue in the Member States of those regions. International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) offers an opportunity to countries for dengue control by adopting surveillance practices and infrastructure developed during the COVID-19 pandemic and vice versa.

Dengue mortality can be reduced by: (i) implementing early case detection and appropriate management of severe cases; and (ii) training health personnel, along with appropriate referral systems, at the primary health-care level. Dengue case management needs to be strengthened at the primary level by enhancing the capacity of doctors and nurses to follow case management protocol to reduce the case fatality rate (CFR). This will avoid unnecessary burden on tertiary centres. Dengue morbidity can be reduced by implementing improved outbreak prediction and detection through coordinated epidemiological and entomological surveillance.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has developed a strategic approach to tackle VBDs under the concept of the Global Vector Control Response (GVCR) (2017–2030). Key priority actions under GVCR are to increase capacity, improve surveillance and better coordinate and integrate action across sectors and diseases. The four pillars recommended are: (i) strengthen intersectoral and intrasectoral action and collaboration; (ii) engage and mobilize communities; (iii) enhance vector surveillance and monitoring and evaluation of interventions; and (iv) scale-up and integrate tools and approaches. All Member States are advised to adopt GVCR principles based on the concept of effective locally adapted sustainable vector control. It has been observed that Aedes breeding sites have been reported either in the residence/workplace of a positive case of dengue/chikungunya, or in the near vicinity. Success of the programme depends on advocacy and active mobilization of community members and the role of stakeholder partners. All communication should address the behavioural outcomes of community members. This will augment prevention programmes.

There is a need for integration of three surveillance systems, i.e. clinical surveillance, entomological surveillance and lab surveillance. Integrated dengue surveillance should collect, collate and analyse data from multiple sources. Stakeholders must work in a coordinated manner and should be made accountable to achieve sustained support. The capacity of public health staff must be enhanced on a regular basis and their skills upgraded. Entomological capacity and entomological surveillance should be strengthened, and the system must capture data on vector abundance/geographical distribution and take scientific decisions on vector control strategies. Insecticide resistance should be part of integrated vector management (IVM) strategies. Monitoring and evaluation of all activities should be an inbuilt mechanism.

Most space sprays (both aerial and ground) are relatively ineffective in controlling dengue, unless they are repeatedly delivered inside homes. Non-residual thermal fog or ultra low volume (ULV) spray outdoors generally misses indoor resting Ae. aegypti and kill for a short time. Targeted indoor residual spray (TIRS) shows promise of reducing dengue.

The current problem of coinfection of dengue and COVID-19 has raised concern globally. At the preliminary stage, it may be difficult to distinguish between these two diseases, as patients may present with the same signs and symptoms. Lab diagnosis may also pose challenges due to cross reactivity, as reported by many countries. There is a need to strengthen the capacity for proper diagnosis and case management. Vector control staff must be protected by using personal prophylactic equipment and staff should observe social distancing while undertaking vector control measures and conducting community-based measures. Care of high-risk groups, i.e. the elderly, pregnant women, infants and the sick must be given priority.

Newer tools for vector surveillance, i.e. ovitraps are good tools for vector surveillance. Wolbachia and other newer techniques may be adopted for replacement of the wild Aedes population. A United Dengue Campaign has been launched by National Environment Agency (NEA), Singapore with support from different countries. This campaign contributes to improving surveillance methods through the dengue surveillance networks in each country using standard protocol and provides various capacity-building programmes through various regional workshops.

A 3-day meeting of the Regional Technical Advisory Group (RTAG) on Dengue was held virtually from 5 to 7 October 2021 and coordinated by WHO Regional Office for SE Asia. The aim was to review the emerging scenario of dengue in the Region and propose appropriate mechanisms for effective prevention and control.