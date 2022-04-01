Virtual Informal Briefing on the Global Compact on Refugees Summary, 30 March 2022

The first quarterly informal briefing on the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) for 2022 was convened on 30 March to provide a summary of key takeaways and recommendations from stocktaking and the HighLevel Officials Meeting (HLOM) in 2021 and the roadmap for the next Global Refugee Forum in 2023. The briefing was moderated by Ms. Anne Keah, Head of the Governance Service, and included opening remarks from Ms. Gillian Triggs, Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, and a briefing on the roadmap by Ms. Perveen Ali, Head of the GCR Coordination Team, UNHCR, followed by interventions from the virtual floor.