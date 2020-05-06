Violence against women and girls: Evidence digest - Issue 23, April 2020

This issue focuses on COVID-19 and violence against women and girls (VAWG). Here is a selection of the emerging evidence on:

PANDEMICS, COVID-19 & VAWG

Pandemics and Violence against Women and Children (April 2020)

This paper on behalf of the Gender and COVID-19 Working Group explores the evidence on linkages between pandemics and outbreaks of violence against women and children (VAW/C). It identifies pathways that give rise to VAW/C, including social isolation; reduced service provision; economic insecurity; and limited possibilities to escape an abusive partner.

Demographic changes (e.g. children being orphaned) and exposure to abusive relationships are other pathways. For instance, school closures risk escalating rates of child marriage. Sexual exploitation and abuse have also been observed in crisis response, against beneficiaries and responders. Another pathway to VAW/C is unrest caused when pandemics coincide with disasters or conflict. Lastly, virus-specific types of VAW/C can emerge, e.g. withholding of safety items and information.

The paper presents eight policy and programme responses to mitigate and respond to VAW/C during pandemics. To start with, VAW/C first responders need funding and support to handle the rises in VAW/C. Secondly, VAW/C response must be integrated in health systems, and female staff protected from violence. Thirdly, social safety nets should be expanded and reinforced to reach women and children at risk. Other considerations include making sure that safe housing and mental health services for survivors continue being available, and that VAW/C is integrated into long term preparedness plans.

Lessons Never Learned: Crisis and Gender-Based Violence (March 2020)

This journal article discusses lessons learned from previous health crises, focusing on the Ebola epidemic. It presents emerging evidence of how VAWG response services are being disrupted during lockdowns. In China, there have been reports of shelters for VAWG survivors being converted into homeless shelters, and police refusing to detain VAWG perpetrators due to fear of disease outbreaks in prisons.

The paper stresses the importance of recognising how women’s care work serve as a ‘shock absorber’ in times of crisis, as women’s and girls’ already disproportionate unpaid and paid care work increase. Women’s care roles risk exposing them to the disease, as well as to workplace violence in the health sector.