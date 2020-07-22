VII Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean to be held in 2021

The Government of Jamaica, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) - Regional Office for the Americas and the Caribbean, and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) are pleased to announce that the VII Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean will be held next year in 2021.

Originally planned for this July in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the important regional event was postponed in order to ensure greater security in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to cooperate with the institutions and governments involved in the organization of the Regional Platform that is currently prioritizing their efforts to address the COVID-19 emergency.

The exact date and modality of the VII Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean will be announced in December.

For more information, please contact the Organizing Committee at rp2020jamaica@mlgcd.gov.jm and rpa@eird.org.