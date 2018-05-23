In Video Message to Global Action Against Mass Atrocity Crimes Meeting, Secretary-General Stresses Standing Up for Humanity, Shared Values

SG/SM/19049-HR/5394

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the third plenary meeting of Global Action Against Mass Atrocity Crimes, held in Kampala, Uganda, from 23 to 25 May:

It is a pleasure to greet all those gathered in Kampala to take action against mass atrocity crimes.

I welcome your commitment to the prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

The challenges we face today are immense. The risk of atrocity crimes is very much with us. The suffering they cause is unacceptable. Accountability is essential.

At a time when hatred is on the rise and solidarity is too often lacking, it is encouraging to see your dedication to prevention. Your “big tent” approach offers a critical space to learn from each other.

In this year in which we mark the seventieth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, let us pledge to do three things.

Let us step up to protect the vulnerable. Let us speak out against intolerance and hate. And let us stand up for human rights, our shared values and our common humanity.

Thank you for your commitment.

For information media. Not an official record.