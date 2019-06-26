26 Jun 2019

Victims of torture must be given a voice to restore their dignity, OSCE human rights head says

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 26 Jun 2019 View Original

WARSAW, 26 June 2019 – Eradicating all forms of torture and putting survivors’ rights at the centre of focus must become a priority of countries across the OSCE region, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said on today’s International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

“Torture destroys the dignity of the individual, leaving many with a sense of guilt and social isolation that remains throughout their lifetime,” said ODIHR Director Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir. “But far too often, perpetrators are not held accountable and victims of torture remain unacknowledged. In giving survivors of torture a voice and ensuring their access to redress and full rehabilitation, we go a step towards restoring their dignity.”

More than 70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in blatant violation of international practice, many states still resort to torture as a measure to combat terrorism and other crimes.

“Too many countries are paying lip service to the prohibition of torture, while practising it themselves,” said Gísladóttir. “A system of fear, intimidation and repression has no place in a democratic society, and torture or any other form of ill-treatment can therefore never be considered collateral damage or a necessary evil. They are and remain quite simply a violation of human rights.”

ODIHR works closely with its partners to strengthen efforts in eradicating torture and ill-treatment. To this end, ODIHR has co-operated over the past year with countries from across the OSCE region as well as with international and regional institutions and civil society organizations, including support for independent monitoring in prisons and other places of detention. The Guidance Document on the Nelson Mandela Rules: Implementing the United Nations Revised Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, published by ODIHR together with Penal Reform International, and the UNCAT Implementation Tool on Providing Rehabilitation to Victims of Torture and other Ill-Treatment, drafted in co-operation with the Convention against Torture Initiative, are practical tools to support the fight against torture and ill-treatment.

Contacts

OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Public Affairs Unit Office: +48 22 520 06 00 Fax: +48 22 520 06 05 PublicAffairs@odihr.pl

Katya Andrusz Spokesperson OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Ul. Miodowa 10 00-251 Warsaw Poland Office: +48 22 520 0640 Mobile: +48 609 522 266 Katya.Andrusz@odihr.pl

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.