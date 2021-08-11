VAM | Food Security Analysis: Summary of a regional study on vulnerability and inter-related factors (2020)

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a collection of 17 global goals designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all”. The SDGs, set in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly and intended to be achieved by 2030, are part of UN Resolution 70/1, the 2030 Agenda. To achieve SDGs, it is crucial to understand possible drivers of vulnerability, to prioritize programs and policies that would have the strongest effect on lifting vulnerability off communities. The World Food Programme (WFP) is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, delivering food assistance in emergencies, and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience. Acknowledging the importance of information and analysis, WFP dedicated a full team, the Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) team, to act as a compass for programme design, to ensure efficiency and effectiveness of assistance provided in communities. This study is a product of the VAM team in the Regional Bureau in Cairo (RBC), covering countries in Central Asia, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and North Africa. These countries are namely Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine,

Turkey, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Palestine, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Lebanon, and Tunisia.

The study attempts to define determinants of vulnerability from different angles, with a focus on those countries covered by WFP RBC.