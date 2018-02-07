07 Feb 2018

Valuing the benefits, costs and impacts of ecosystem-based adaptation measures: a sourcebook of methods for decision-making

Report
from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH
Published on 14 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (20 MB)

This sourcebook aims to assist in building awareness, knowledge and capacity about why, how and in which contexts ecosystem-based adaptation (EbA) valuation can be used to inform, guide and influence adaptation decision-making. The sourcebook combines information on valuation theory and methods with 40 real-world examples and practical steps for commissioning, designing and implementing EbA valuation studies.

Even though EbA is recognised to hold considerable potential to strengthen climate adaption, it is still yet to be fully mainstreamed into development policy and practice. Valuation can provide convincing – and usually much-needed – evidence of the benefits of investing in ecosystem-based approaches, in themselves, and in comparison (and combination) with grey measures. It offers a tool to guide better-informed decision-making, which results in the delivery of more inclusive, effective and sustainable climate adaptation actions.

