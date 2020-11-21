Vaccine-preventable diseases (diphtheria, measles, poliovirus) in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic: implications for the Region of the Americas

After more than eight months of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the Region of the Americas, with all of the countries in the North America, Central America, and South America (with the exception of Uruguay) subregions presenting with community transmission, health systems are being challenged and routine immunization activities are being postponed in most of countries. The pandemic has jeopardized compliance with the indicators for integrated measles/rubella and acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) surveillance.