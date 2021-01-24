Guidance for addressing a global infodemic and fostering demand for immunization

Highlights

Misinformation threatens the success of vaccination programs across the world. Unicef, First Draft, Yale Institute for Global Health, and PGP (The Public Good Projects) have partnered to create the Vaccine Misinformation Management Field Guide. This guide aims to help organizations to address the global infodemic through the development of strategic and well-coordinated national action plans to rapidly counter vaccine misinformation and build demand for vaccination that are informed by social listening.

You can visit the guide's web page here