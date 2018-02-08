Vaccination in Acute Humanitarian Emergencies: A Framework for Decision Making

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Humanitarian emergencies, regardless of type and cause, have a number of common risk factors for communicable diseases inextricably linked to excess risk of morbidity and mortality which can come from vaccine–preventable diseases (VPDs). The reduction of VPDs is a significant aim of public-health interventions during crises.

The WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization carried out a comprehensive review of evidence on vaccination decision-making processes and considerations in humanitarian emergencies.

This review resulted with decision-making framework which provides a transparent, evidence-based, and rigorous methodology for deciding on vaccination options in acute humanitarian emergencies. It consists of three essential steps: 1) assessing the local epidemiological risks of VPDs among the affected population, 2) vaccine selection and characteristics to consider, and 3) local contextual constraints that further assist in effective and timely decisions. The diagram below provides a schematic representation of this three-step approach in decision-making process.

This framework is intended to guide decision making on vaccination interventions immediately after the onset or during planning in anticipation of a possible or likely acute emergency. It may be applied in emerging humanitarian emergencies, or crisis of short duration, and in long-standing crisis and conflicts resulting in protracted humanitarian emergencies. The concept of “acute” emergency does not imply that the emergency in itself is short-lived, as in a protracted crisis situations can emerge and be considered as “acute”. An acute emergency signifies a situation meeting one or more of the following conditions: sudden unplanned displacement of a large proportion of the population, direct exposure of the civilian population to new or exacerbated and sustained episodes of armed conflict, impending or already occurred sudden deterioration of nutritional status, natural or industrial disasters, and/or sudden breakdown of critical administrative and management functions which result in large-scale disruption of public health and related services.

This decision-making framework is intended for senior-level government and partner organization officials who are expected to work together to reach a decision regarding the need of vaccine antigen(s) in a given humanitarian emergency. It makes part of a package which also includes “Vaccination in Humanitarian Emergencies Implementation Guide”. Both documents are supported with electronic versions to ensure that the most up-to-date vaccine and disease-specific data, and references to additional information and guidance are provided.