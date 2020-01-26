Using Trade Preferences to Support Refugees and their Hosts

Kimberly Ann Elliott and Heliodoro Temprano Arroyo

Over 25 million people worldwide have been forced to flee their home countries, and many of these refugees have been or will be displaced for decades. Yet neither donors nor host countries have come to grips with the increasingly protracted nature of these situations, and the associated need for refugees to have access to education and healthcare and be permitted to move about and seek jobs so they can support themselves and their families. Local communities and host countries also need new kinds of assistance to adjust to these realities and create opportunities for everyone.

This note explores how donor countries could use trade preferences to help host countries create jobs and facilitate the transition from humanitarian relief to economic inclusion.

INTRODUCTION

Violence and persecution have forced nearly 26 million people to flee their homes and take refuge in countries other than their own. The vast majority of refugees are living in developing countries and nearly four in five are in countries neighboring their own. Many of the countries hosting large numbers of refugees are poor and fragile and refugees’ needs inevitably put additional strain on host governments and local communities. Yet the mechanisms by which the international community can contribute to supporting hosts and refugees are ad hoc and, despite improvements in recent years, they remain inadequate.

Moreover, neither donor nor host countries have come to grips with the fact that many of today’s refugee crises will be prolonged and that responses need to reflect that.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that the number of refugees in “protracted situations” rose from 66 percent in 2017 to 78 percent in 2018, a total of 15.9 million refugees. Nearly 6 million refugees were in situations that had lasted 20 years or more.