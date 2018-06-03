03 Jun 2018

Using Market Analysis to Support Humanitarian WASH Programming - Briefing Note 5: Monitoring and Evaluating Market-based programs

01 Jun 2018
Monitoring and evaluation (M&E) of market-based programmes is essential to assess the impact of humanitarian interventions on the lives of people affected by disaster or crises, to track progress, discover unplanned effects of programmes and adjust accordingly. This briefing proposes a framework of indicators to monitor and evaluate programme delivery, taking into account criteria related to access to and quality of WASH commodities, efficiency of delivery, and benefits for market actors.

KEY POINTS

  1. The wide-scale uptake of market-based approaches is currently constrained by a lack of evidence to demonstrate the proposed benefits.

  2. In order to assess the effectiveness and efficiency of market-based programmes, there is a need for a framework of indicators to facilitate the collection of data in a consistent manner.

  3. The M&E framework has been developed to be equally applicable to conventional (nonmarket-based) approaches and to market-based programmes to facilitate comparison between the two.

NEED FOR A MONITORING AND EVALUATION FRAMEWORK

Market-based programming is alleged to provide a more effective and efficient means to meet the needs of crisis-affected populations. The proposed benefits relate to the timeliness of response, beneficiary preferences, efficiency, as well as longer term economic benefits (see briefing note 1).
However, evidence is needed to test these assumptions and assess the effectiveness of marketbased programmes in comparison with conventional responses.

The WASH Cluster Technical Working Group on Cash and Markets in the WASH Sector identified the need for a consistent approach to monitoring and evaluation, and the 2018 version of the Sphere guidelines (see Key Common Action D) identified a need for practical measurable indicators to monitor the effect of the supply chain or cash-based interventions on local markets. An M&E framework is therefore required to establish how the investments in preparedness and resilience subsequently pay off in terms of improved effectiveness and efficiency of both the responses and economic recovery.

