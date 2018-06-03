Using Market Analysis to Support Humanitarian WASH Programming - Briefing note 4: Organizational Requirements for Market Analysis and Programming

Market analysis and programming requires organizations to take on board new approaches and ways of working. This calls for new staff expertise and partnerships with organizations experienced in working with market systems. This briefing focuses on organizational considerations with respect to market-based programming, with particular emphasis on human resources. It highlights the need for institutional commitment and collaboration with other agencies to ensure greater coordination for effective humanitarian responses.

KEY POINTS

More ambitious market engagement programmes require increasing organizational capacities, time and resources to implement effectively. Market-based programming requires strong leadership to manage diverse teams and to secure support from other agencies. Market development actions to strengthen the resilience of market systems require greater involvement from the development community.

ORGANIZATIONAL CAPACITIES, TIME AND RESOURCES FOR MARKET PROGRAMMING

Provided the right expertise and sufficient resources are in place, market analysis during emergencies can generally be implemented relatively quickly and efficiently by humanitarian agencies. While the time required to develop and initiate market use or strengthening activities may take only a month or two, a pre-crisis market analysis will involve more in-depth market assessments, which in turn will lead to recommendations that might involve contingency planning and resilience building. A longer term commitment is required to strengthen the capacities of local organizations and programming that bridges the gap between humanitarian and development agencies.

These activities invariably require greater expertise, time and resources than those related to market use, and take significantly longer to implement as they need to be integrated within longer term programming. Figure 1 illustrates how the amount of time, resources and level of organizational capacity required for market analysis and programming depends on the depth of analysis and the level of market engagement (see briefing note 2).