03 Jun 2018

Using Market Analysis to Support Humanitarian WASH Programming - Briefing note 2: Types of market-based programming to strengthen emergency responses

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 01 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (553.95 KB)

Market-based programming (MBP) in emergencies which uses, supports or develops local market systems, is increasingly used by humanitarian agencies to meet the needs of crisisaffected communities. This briefing note describes different types of WASH market-based programming used in pre-crisis, emergency or post-crisis contexts, giving examples from Oxfam’s experiences in Bangladesh, Indonesia and Zimbabwe.

KEY POINTS

  1. MBP aims to meet the needs of crisis-affected populations by working with existing market supply chains and service providers.

  2. In the majority of humanitarian contexts, there are opportunities to work with market systems to improve emergency response modalities.

  3. The market assessment and the level of market engagement will depend on the stage of the emergency cycle.

WORKING WITH MARKET SYSTEMS

Figure 1 illustrates how MBP works on the demand side and the supply side of the market. On the demand side, the focus is on supporting affected populations access market systems. Cash transfer programming (CTP) is one of the most effective means to boost demand and is increasingly mainstreamed in humanitarian responses. However, CTP can only operate when markets are functional. Therefore, on the supply side, MBP focuses on strengthening the capacity of market actors to provide goods and services in sufficient quantity and quality to crises-affected populations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.