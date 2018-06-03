Using Market Analysis to Support Humanitarian WASH Programming - Briefing note 2: Types of market-based programming to strengthen emergency responses

Market-based programming (MBP) in emergencies which uses, supports or develops local market systems, is increasingly used by humanitarian agencies to meet the needs of crisisaffected communities. This briefing note describes different types of WASH market-based programming used in pre-crisis, emergency or post-crisis contexts, giving examples from Oxfam’s experiences in Bangladesh, Indonesia and Zimbabwe.

KEY POINTS

MBP aims to meet the needs of crisis-affected populations by working with existing market supply chains and service providers. In the majority of humanitarian contexts, there are opportunities to work with market systems to improve emergency response modalities. The market assessment and the level of market engagement will depend on the stage of the emergency cycle.

WORKING WITH MARKET SYSTEMS

Figure 1 illustrates how MBP works on the demand side and the supply side of the market. On the demand side, the focus is on supporting affected populations access market systems. Cash transfer programming (CTP) is one of the most effective means to boost demand and is increasingly mainstreamed in humanitarian responses. However, CTP can only operate when markets are functional. Therefore, on the supply side, MBP focuses on strengthening the capacity of market actors to provide goods and services in sufficient quantity and quality to crises-affected populations.