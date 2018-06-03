03 Jun 2018

Using Market Analysis to Support Humanitarian WASH Programming - Briefing note 1: Working with WASH market systems in emergencies

Working with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) markets requires an understanding of market systems and the interactions between users and these systems. An understanding of the demand for WASH commodities prior to and during emergencies is also important in the design and implementation of humanitarian WASH programmes. This briefing note describes the characteristics of market systems, the impacts of crises on these systems, and introduces the benefits of market-based programming.

KEY POINTS

  1. All populations depend on market systems – both formal and informal – to meet their essential needs. An awareness of existing supply chains and the demand for essential goods and services is necessary for all humanitarian programming.

  2. Working with market actors can be an effective way to i) meet the needs of affected populations ii) improve the efficiency of programme delivery, and iii) contribute towards market rehabilitation and post-disaster economic recovery.

  3. Strengthening the preparedness and resilience of market systems involves working with market actors to overcome longer term institutional constraints and improve management arrangements for improved service delivery.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND OF WASH COMMODITIES

An understanding of end user needs for WASH commodities, how crises affect demand, and the capacity of market systems to meet their needs is fundamental to successful emergency preparedness and response programming. All communities depend on a variety of goods and services (jointly referred to as commodities) to meet their everyday needs. Market traders and service providers retailing commodities at the local level are the endpoint in market chains where supply meets demand: where commodities are accessed by users via a range of market actors – both public and private, formal and informal.

Market systems are characterized by supply chains consisting of producers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers/vendors and service providers. The primary supply chains that meet consumer/customer demands are reliant on secondary, supporting supply chains such as fuel, communications and financial services, and are influenced by the institutional and regulatory environments in which they operate. Market systems in urban areas are more complex than in rural areas, because these generally include a larger number of market actors and different suppliers/vendors, many of whom offer different quality products and services.

