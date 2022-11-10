Using the Inter-Agency Minimum Standards For GBV in Emergencies Programming and The Essential Services Package Across Contexts

UNFPA implements programmes addressing gender-based violence (GBV) in 153 countries and territories, many of which face humanitarian emergencies. Leading resources used by GBV practitioners include the Inter-Agency Minimum Standards for Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies Programming (the GBViE Minimum Standards) released in 2019 and the Essential Services Package for Women and Girls Subject to Violence released in 2015.

Experiences across UNFPA have shown that GBV practitioners have faced challenges in determining when and how to use these tools and how to adapt different approaches to diverse contexts. This brief guidance note defines the distinct objectives of and links between these two resources. It supports GBV practitioners in navigating the use of both across a range of contexts.