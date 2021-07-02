USG Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Congressional Report

Release of the 2021 Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Report PRESS STATEMENT

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

JULY 1, 2021

Women are a powerful force for peace and essential partners in advancing international security. The United States has long championed the safe, meaningful participation of women in our diplomatic, development, and defense efforts. As underscored by the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Act of 2017 and our support of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and other relevant WPS resolutions, the United States recognizes and promotes the essential role of women in political and security arenas. This includes women’s essential role in the prevention, management, and resolution of conflict, and their contributions to stabilization efforts, peacekeeping, and post-conflict relief and recovery. We also remain firmly committed to advancing the human rights of women and girls as a core element of our foreign policy.

In conjunction with the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, as well as the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Department of State is proud to release its first public report on the implementation of the 2019 U.S. Strategy on WPS and the Department’s 2020 WPS Implementation Plan. This marks the first time that the Department has led a comprehensive data-driven monitoring, evaluation, and learning exercise on our WPS efforts. Over the past year, the Department has made significant progress in implementing this vision, including: support for more than 14,000 women to build capacity for peace and reconciliation, training for more than 43,000 women in security and criminal justice sectors, and support for access to gender-based violence prevention and response services for nearly 488,000 individuals during Fiscal Years 2019 and 2020. More findings are available at www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/USG-Women-Peace-and-Security-Congressional-Report-June-2021.pdf .

The United States is proud to continue its long-standing role as a global champion for women on the frontlines of policy, peace, and security decision-making processes and advancing the safety of women and girls. We know that when women are engaged in peace and security efforts, we are all safer, more prosperous, and more secure.