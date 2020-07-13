New user-friendly version of UN resolution

SOS Children’s Villages International has launched a user-friendly version of the 2019 UN Resolution on the Rights of the Child focusing on children without parental care.

The new user-friendly version is designed to make the resolution more accessible and to help make sure that governments’ commitments become a reality for children and young people.

The document summarizes the content of the original text in an easy-to-follow way, divided into thematic sections and referencing sections and paragraphs of the original resolution text.

It aims to reach a wider audience of people working with and for children to inform about the content of the resolution and engage in dialogue on its implementation in practice.

The document targets policy-makers, decision-makers, care professionals, social workers and all those working with and for children, including judges, lawyers, health professionals, teachers and government officers.

A French and a Spanish version will be published in the coming months.

In 2019, the annual UN Resolution on the Rights of the Child focused, for the first time ever, on children without parental care.

The resolution calls for governments’ action to realize the rights of children who have lost or are at risk of losing parental care. It supports the fulfillment of all the rights enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and promotes the Guidelines for the Alternative Care of Children as a key reference framework for alternative care.

Learn More:

The original text of the 2019 UN Resolution on the Rights of the Child focusing on children without parental care (A/RES/74/133) is available at: https://undocs.org/en/A/RES/74/133