Use of SARS-CoV-2 antigen-detection rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 self-testing - Interim guidance, 9 March 2022

Overview

Timely and accurate diagnostic testing for SARS-CoV-2 is an essential part of a comprehensive COVID-19 response strategy. Ag-RDTs can be performed by individuals in which they collect their own specimen, perform a simple rapid test and interpret their test result themselves at a time and place of their choosing, termed COVID-19 self-testing. This interim guidance provides a new recommendation that COVID-19 self-testing, using SARS-CoV-2 Ag-RDTs, should be offered as part of SARS-CoV-2 testing services. It also includes implementation considerations that can guide decisions on whether, and how, to adopt self-testing in different contexts, including the populations being prioritized; the disease prevalence in that population; and the impact on accessibility of testing, health care services and result reporting.

Web annexes

Web Annex A.GRADE table: Should COVID-19 self-testing, using SARS-CoV-2 Ag-RDTs, be offered as an additional approach?

Web Annex B. COVID-19 self-testing using antigen rapid diagnostic tests: Feasibility evaluation among health-care workers and general population in Malawi and Zimbabwe

Web Annex C. Multi-country study of values and preferences on COVID-19 self-testing using SARS-CoV-2 Ag-RDTs

Web Annex D. Global survey on COVID-19 self-testing using SARS-CoV-2 Ag-RDTs

Web Annex E. Evidence to decision making table: Should COVID-19 self-testing, using Ag-RDTs, be offered as an additional testing approach?

Web Annex F. Declarations of interest for the Guideline Development Group, Observers and Peer Reviewers

Related documents

