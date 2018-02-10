The use of mosquito nets in fisheries: A global perspective

Rebecca Short , Rajina Gurung, Marcus Rowcliffe, Nicholas Hill, E. J. Milner-Gulland

Abstract

Free or subsidised mosquito net (MN) distribution has been an increasingly important tool in efforts to combat malaria in recent decades throughout the developing world, making great strides towards eradicating this hugely detrimental disease. However, there has been increasing concern in the natural resource management and healthcare communities over alternative use of MNs, particularly in artisanal fisheries where it has been suggested they pose a threat to sustainability of fish stocks. So far, little evidence has been presented as to the global prevalence and characteristics of MN fishing, limiting global management initiatives and incentives for action across disciplines. We conducted a rapid global assessment of mosquito net fishing (MNF) observations from expert witnesses living and/or working in malarial zones using an internet survey. MNF was found to be a broadly pan-tropical activity, particularly prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa. MNF is conducted using a variety of deployment methods and scales including seine nets, scoop/dip nets, set nets and traps. MNF was witnessed in a broad range of marine and freshwater habitats and was seen to exploit a wide range of taxa, with capture of juvenile fish reported in more than half of responses. Perceived drivers of MNF were closely related to poverty, revealing potentially complex and arguably detrimental livelihood and food security implications which we discuss in light of current literature and management paradigms. The key policies likely to influence future impacts of MNF are in health, regarding net distribution, and natural resource management regarding restrictions on use. We outline critical directions for research and highlight the need for a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to development of both localised and broad-scale policy.

Introduction

The distribution and use of mosquito bed-nets (MNs) in at-risk regions is the front line in the fight against malaria, a disease estimated to threaten 3.4 billion people worldwide [1]. A key objective in the Global Malaria Action Plan is to ‘achieve and sustain universal access to and utilisation of prevention measures’ [1]. The majority of the 97 countries currently experiencing ongoing malaria transmission distribute free or subsidised insecticide-treated MNs. Although the larger-scale campaigns are focused on Africa the effort is global [2]. MN distribution campaigns are estimated to have led to 49% of the at-risk population sleeping under insecticide treated nets in 2013, compared to 2% in 2004 [2]. Malarial incidence is estimated to have fallen by 37% globally between 2000 and 2015, with 16 once-malarial countries achieving or maintaining zero indigenous cases. MN distribution has been a major contributor to this success [3]. However, despite this, concerns have been raised regarding unforeseen impacts of the distribution of billions of insecticide treated MNs. MN ‘misuse’ has been of growing concern from an operational viewpoint for the health community, for example with nets used as crop coverings or protection for granaries [4]. One such concern for both natural resource management and health is the use of MNs within artisanal fisheries [5,6]. With at least 154 million MNs estimated to have been distributed in 2015, and similar numbers in previous years [3], it can be surmised that the incidence of MN fishing is potentially very high, and unlikely to decrease without intervention.

Fine mesh sizes (usually 3mm) are critical for exclusion of mosquitos, but render MNs used in fisheries almost entirely unselective in terms of small fish. Reportedly high juvenile fish capture rates [6] are coupled with reports of MN use in mangroves and seagrass beds—important nursery grounds for fish [7]. Additionally, the broad availability and low cost of the nets may be leading to increased fishing pressure from additional fishers entering the fishery [8].

Consequently, due to a perceived undermining of conventional fisheries management the practice is widely illegal [6]. Conversely, it is increasingly acknowledged that small fish may make important contributions to food security in artisanal fisheries [9]. Balanced harvest theory suggests that, where exploitation occurs in a balanced fashion across species and life history stages according to their relative productivity, fisheries can be more sustainably managed.

This theory would support some use of small-mesh gears [10].

Concerns have been raised that using nets for fishing reduces bed coverage, impacting the effectiveness of anti-malarial campaigns [5,11], though little evidence exists. Additionally, the majority of these MNs are treated with insecticides, commonly Permethrin which is water soluble [5]. The effects on fish populations and ecosystems are unknown. However, increasingly substantiated concerns over the mass distribution of nets causing resistance of Anopheles mosquitoes, a malarial vector, to these insecticides have been raised [12].

Social issues potentially relating to MN fishing (MNF) include localised conflicts over resources [13], high dependence of vulnerable user groups [8] and low institutional capacity for management [14], which in many cases has led to national bans on MNF [8]. These bans may have detrimental impacts on local livelihoods and food security in the short-term, with the most vulnerable bearing the opportunity costs of management. This critical trade-off serves as good motivation for understanding this issue and its specific impacts better for evidencebased interventions. Key questions emerging include: who are the user groups (at a localised scale) and what is their socio-economic status? What are the drivers and impacts of MN use for these groups? At what scale does this fishing occur and how might external actors and market influences affect MNF? Is it socially just to focus management efforts on a gear for which there is no empirical evidence of harm to fish stocks?

There is still limited peer reviewed literature pertaining to global patterns of MNF and what the influence of these freely distributed nets is on the more general use of small-mesh gears, particularly outside Africa. Indeed, we could find only brief mentions of MN use in fisheries of India, Bangladesh, Timor Leste and the Solomon Islands [15–18]. Within this literature the reported user demographics, methods, perceived impacts and extent of MN fishing (if mentioned, which was rarely) are variable. Small-scale case studies are beginning to emerge with localised policy implications, which have also served to highlight the potential cultural and geographical heterogeneity of the issue in terms of both ecological and health impacts: McLean et al., 2014 [5] along the Democratic Republic of Congo’s side of Lake Tanganyika; and Bush et al., 2016 [8] in coastal Kenya. In addition, both studies have alluded to a possible underappreciation of the prevalence and scope of MN use in fisheries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa [5] but also anywhere where MNs are distributed globally. Recent high profile and widely shared media articles (e.g. [6]) suggest that there may now be a platform from which this issue can begin to be discussed. However, the lack of a global perspective on the extent and characteristics of MN fishing may preclude the addressing of the higher-level, trans-boundary and multi-stakeholder policy implications of MN fishing (for example for malaria control strategies by global health organisations).

To date, assumptions about the fisheries impacts of MNF in the peer-reviewed literature have largely been based on current scientific paradigms around natural resource exploitation and socio-ecological dynamics, namely the need for size-selective and effort-based management. However, a lack of real-world empirical evidence on the size and species caught, coupled with recent questions about the universal validity of size-based management posited through balanced exploitation theory [19], puts these assumptions in question. Critically, whilst on aggregate the literature suggests that MNF is widely distributed, with numerous mentions of the activity within studies focused on other topics, there has been no empirical investigation as to the actual extent and prevalence of MNF (S1 Table). There is an urgent need for better information on the global patterns of MNF.

In this article, we address this need, by providing a rapid assessment of the current state of awareness and perceptions about MN fishing at a global scale as an initial scoping exercise to generate some indication of the prevalence and nature of MNF. We use an online survey of predominantly charity-sector workers to undertake a preliminary and broad-scale investigation in to the variability in who, how and why people use MNs for fishing, setting the scene for future detailed investigations at a finer resolution. We also highlight the implications of our findings for policy and MNF management