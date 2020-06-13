STATEMENT BY USAID ACTING ADMINISTRATOR JOHN BARSA ON THE RELEASE OF THE USAID WOMEN, PEACE, AND SECURITY STRATEGY IMPLEMENTATION PLAN

The U.S. Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS Strategy) guides our efforts to advance women's leadership in preventing and resolving conflict, countering violent extremism, and supporting post-conflict recovery around the world. Today, I am pleased to release USAID's Women, Peace, and Security Implementation Plan, which describes concrete actions the Agency will take to support the empowerment of women and girls in countries affected by crisis and conflict. These efforts are critical for the success of USAID's mission to support communities in our partner nations on their own Journey to Self-Reliance.

USAID funds global programming designed to empower and protect women and girls in countries affected by crisis, conflict, violent extremism, and natural disasters. In the past two years, the Agency has invested over $200 million in programming aligned with the WPS Strategy, including $27 million in dedicated funding for new activities designed to advance women's meaningful participation in peace processes; address the needs of women and girls affected by violent extremism; and increase the protection of women and girls in areas of crisis, conflict, and instability.

Our work to implement the WPS Strategy complements other important efforts by the Administration to advance the security and success of women around the world, including the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. We look forward to continued collaboration with all our partners, including the private sector, civil society, and faith-based organizations, to advance this important agenda. By supporting coordinated action to implement the WPS Strategy, we can improve the prospects for global peace and security.