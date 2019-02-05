05 Feb 2019

USAID/OFDA Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 05 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (188.92 KB)

Providing Safe Drinking Water to Hurricane-Affected Households

Successive hurricanes tracked through the Caribbean in September 2017, bringing destructive winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous storm surges to affected islands, leading to at least 52 fatalities and causing significant infrastructure damage across the region. Hurricane Maria—the strongest Atlantic hurricane on record—passed over Dominica as a Category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, severely damaging or destroying more than 90 percent of buildings and severely damaging nearly all of the island’s piped water systems.

In response, USAID/OFDA partnered with non-governmental organization (NGO) Samaritan’s Purse to operate four portable water filtration and chlorination units, establish water distribution points, and transport safe drinking water to communities across Dominica without access to treated water. USAID/OFDA also supported Samaritan’s Purse to procure replacement pipes and other materials required to repair Dominica’s severely damaged water distribution systems. Additionally, USAID/OFDA partnered with UNICEF to conduct water trucking operations to hurricane-affected areas where water supply networks were nonfunctional.

USAID/OFDA also provided emergency WASH assistance to populations affected by Hurricane Irma in Saint-Martin. The hurricane, which made landfall as a Category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, caused at least 12 fatalities, more than 110 injuries, and widespread, catastrophic damage to property and critical infrastructure. The storm also rendered the island’s sole water desalination plant inoperable, leaving Saint-Martin’s estimated 40,000 residents without a reliable source of safe drinking water. After establishing temporary water treatment plants on the island, USAID/OFDA partnered with the French Red Cross in Saint-Martin to establish water distribution points, as well as procure and distribute emergency hygiene kits, ensuring access to safe drinking water and basic hygiene supplies for many vulnerable communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.