USAID/OFDA Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2018

Providing Safe Drinking Water to Hurricane-Affected Households

Successive hurricanes tracked through the Caribbean in September 2017, bringing destructive winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous storm surges to affected islands, leading to at least 52 fatalities and causing significant infrastructure damage across the region. Hurricane Maria—the strongest Atlantic hurricane on record—passed over Dominica as a Category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, severely damaging or destroying more than 90 percent of buildings and severely damaging nearly all of the island’s piped water systems.

In response, USAID/OFDA partnered with non-governmental organization (NGO) Samaritan’s Purse to operate four portable water filtration and chlorination units, establish water distribution points, and transport safe drinking water to communities across Dominica without access to treated water. USAID/OFDA also supported Samaritan’s Purse to procure replacement pipes and other materials required to repair Dominica’s severely damaged water distribution systems. Additionally, USAID/OFDA partnered with UNICEF to conduct water trucking operations to hurricane-affected areas where water supply networks were nonfunctional.

USAID/OFDA also provided emergency WASH assistance to populations affected by Hurricane Irma in Saint-Martin. The hurricane, which made landfall as a Category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, caused at least 12 fatalities, more than 110 injuries, and widespread, catastrophic damage to property and critical infrastructure. The storm also rendered the island’s sole water desalination plant inoperable, leaving Saint-Martin’s estimated 40,000 residents without a reliable source of safe drinking water. After establishing temporary water treatment plants on the island, USAID/OFDA partnered with the French Red Cross in Saint-Martin to establish water distribution points, as well as procure and distribute emergency hygiene kits, ensuring access to safe drinking water and basic hygiene supplies for many vulnerable communities.