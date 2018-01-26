USAID/OFDA Shelter and Settlements Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2017

Humanitarian Shelter & Settlements Activities Around the Globe

During FY 2017, USAID/OFDA S&S advisors deployed to serve on USAID Disaster Assistance Response Teams (DARTs), conduct field assessments, design sector strategies, and monitor project activities. Travel to disaster-affected areas often entail conducting land and housing market analyses to better understand impacts, needs, and resources, as well as engaging with affected populations, cluster lead agencies, host country institutions, and implementing partners. Following Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017, S&S advisors deployed on DARTs to ensure timely shelter assistance and develop strategies that enable disaster-affected populations to Build Back Safer.

S&S interventions included extensive project monitoring and hands-on trainings, as well as online, radio, text, and mobile audio programming.

In FY 2017, S&S advisors also worked closely with regional and field teams to provide guidance on sector strategies, including in Iraq, South Sudan, and Syria. Related to this work, the S&S Team reviewed more than 700 grant proposals, providing input to regional teams and implementing partners to improve both proposal and project quality (additional discussion on page 2). S&S advisors also participated in discussions with colleagues and other stakeholders in clarifying and applying USAID’s policies and procedures on construction, environmental compliance, and disability. In addition, the advisors were increasingly active in engaging Global Shelter Cluster (GSC) lead agencies and actors on several priorities, including a growing focus on recovery issues and more effective promotion of the transition from humanitarian shelter to housing reconstruction. Central to nearly all efforts throughout FY 2017 was the identification of opportunities for the incorporation of DRR measures into S&S sector projects, where needed and appropriate. Finally, S&S advisors continued to participate in the research and evaluation of plastic sheeting, solar-powered lights, stoves, kitchen sets, and other non-food items, in concert with other humanitarian agencies.