26 Jan 2018

USAID/OFDA Shelter and Settlements Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2017

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 25 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (205.14 KB)

Humanitarian Shelter & Settlements Activities Around the Globe

During FY 2017, USAID/OFDA S&S advisors deployed to serve on USAID Disaster Assistance Response Teams (DARTs), conduct field assessments, design sector strategies, and monitor project activities. Travel to disaster-affected areas often entail conducting land and housing market analyses to better understand impacts, needs, and resources, as well as engaging with affected populations, cluster lead agencies, host country institutions, and implementing partners. Following Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017, S&S advisors deployed on DARTs to ensure timely shelter assistance and develop strategies that enable disaster-affected populations to Build Back Safer.
S&S interventions included extensive project monitoring and hands-on trainings, as well as online, radio, text, and mobile audio programming.

In FY 2017, S&S advisors also worked closely with regional and field teams to provide guidance on sector strategies, including in Iraq, South Sudan, and Syria. Related to this work, the S&S Team reviewed more than 700 grant proposals, providing input to regional teams and implementing partners to improve both proposal and project quality (additional discussion on page 2). S&S advisors also participated in discussions with colleagues and other stakeholders in clarifying and applying USAID’s policies and procedures on construction, environmental compliance, and disability. In addition, the advisors were increasingly active in engaging Global Shelter Cluster (GSC) lead agencies and actors on several priorities, including a growing focus on recovery issues and more effective promotion of the transition from humanitarian shelter to housing reconstruction. Central to nearly all efforts throughout FY 2017 was the identification of opportunities for the incorporation of DRR measures into S&S sector projects, where needed and appropriate. Finally, S&S advisors continued to participate in the research and evaluation of plastic sheeting, solar-powered lights, stoves, kitchen sets, and other non-food items, in concert with other humanitarian agencies.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.