USAID/OFDA Safety and Security Update Fiscal Year 2018

Strengthening Security With Innovative Training

Providing security training to humanitarian organizations results in safer operations by increasing staff capacity to assess threats, mitigate risk, and prepare contingency plans. In addition to supporting training for humanitarian personnel around the globe, USAID/OFDA’s Safety and Security Unit designed an immersive, weeklong Security in Humanitarian Operations (SHOP) course to increase security awareness and emergency readiness among USAID/OFDA staff. During the course, participants learn and share humanitarian security expertise through discussion, demonstration, and scenarios involving actors who simulate real-world situations encountered in field deployments. USAID/OFDA piloted SHOP in July 2015 and continued to support the development of the course, which has become a highly rated staff favorite and a key component of core staff training, during FY 2018.

USAID/OFDA also continued its multi-year support to the Mission Ready program—an online training program for aid workers in the field—through partner RedR in FY 2018. Launched in October 2015, Mission Ready uses video simulations to test the user’s security knowledge in a variety of challenging, realistic scenarios that require students to make difficult decisions under pressure. In addition to interactive simulations, the game-based learning program, which is available in Arabic, English, French, and Spanish, provides documents and video content to help aid workers navigate common security dilemmas. More information on Mission Ready is available at: http://www.redr.org.uk/en/Training-and-more/mission-ready.cfm