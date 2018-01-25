USAID/OFDA Safety and Security Update Fiscal Year 2017

Strengthening Humanitarian Operations Through Expert Data Collection and Analysis

USAID/OFDA supports the team of experts at Insecurity Insight to collect information on and analyze the nature of civilian populations’ insecurity during armed conflict, including security threats against particular groups, such as journalists and relief workers. An Insecurity Insight-supported project, Aid in Danger, focuses on disruptions to the delivery of humanitarian assistance and produces monthly reports for the humanitarian community that enable relief organizations to better plan and monitor programs in insecure environments. In FY 2017, USAID/OFDA provided more than $165,000 to Insecurity Insight through partner Save the Children/U.S.

Enhancing Risk Mitigation Practices in Insecure Locations

Delivering humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations around the world often requires relief organizations to operate in insecure environments, putting non-governmental organization (NGO) staff at risk of death, injury or kidnapping. In response, the International NGO Safety Organization (INSO) delivers critical security services for the humanitarian community. USAID/OFDA supports INSO activities in six countries with FY 2017 funding. INSO provides crisis management support, incident analysis and tracking, safety-related data and mapping, and staff orientations and training. These services help NGO staff enhance situational awareness and risk management practices, enabling organizations to make informed, evidence-based decisions related to humanitarian access.