USAID/OFDA Protection Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2018

Supporting Child and Adolescent Survivors of GBV

Humanitarian emergencies can weaken or disrupt protective systems—such as community structures and social networks—amplifying risks and vulnerabilities and exacerbating the occurrence of gender-based violence (GBV), particularly for women, adolescent girls, and children. To improve the quality of, and access to, life-saving services for child and adolescent survivors of sexual abuse in emergencies, and to better coordinate response mechanisms to provide timely, effective, and critical interventions, USAID/OFDA is supporting the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to pilot the Child Survivor Initiative in Burma, Iraq, Niger, and Sudan. With technical support from UNICEF and the global Child Protection and GBV Areas of Responsibility, key service providers are working together to document gaps, identify response best practices, and provide feedback on global minimum protection standards. UNICEF and its partners are also facilitating a global child protection and GBV community of practice to promote knowledge sharing and improve country-level service delivery and coordination for child and adolescent survivors of sexual abuse. Ultimately, UNICEF aims to enhance practitioners’ knowledge of how to respond to child and adolescent survivors of sexual abuse; refine and operationalize guidelines and resources for country- and global-level coordination; and hold protection actors to a higher standard of quality and access to services for child and adolescent GBV survivors.