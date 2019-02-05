05 Feb 2019

USAID/OFDA Nutrition Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 05 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (192.48 KB)

Responding to Acute Malnutrition in Ethiopia

Recurrent cycles of insufficient rainfall and resulting drought continue to contribute to food insecurity and acute malnutrition in Ethiopia. Regional conflict and displacement have also disrupted vulnerable households’ access to food and livelihood activities, worsening food security conditions in the country.

In response to deteriorating nutrition conditions, USAID/OFDA provided $6 million to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to support integrated nutrition and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programs in Ethiopia in FY 2018. In partnership with Catholic Relief Services and Concern, the IRC implemented nutrition interventions and supported local relief organizations to rapidly provide emergency nutrition and WASH assistance to more than 106,000 people.

With USAID/OFDA funding, Concern conducted health facility capacity assessments and trainings for health care workers on the management of moderate acute malnutrition and severe acute malnutrition in Ethiopia’s droughtaffected Somali Region. The organization also provided essential commodities— including blankets, mattresses, and utensils—to support quality treatment at more than 10 stabilization centers in Afar and Somali regions and conducted regular monitoring visits to more than 60 outpatient therapy program sites.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.