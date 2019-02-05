USAID/OFDA Nutrition Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2018

Responding to Acute Malnutrition in Ethiopia

Recurrent cycles of insufficient rainfall and resulting drought continue to contribute to food insecurity and acute malnutrition in Ethiopia. Regional conflict and displacement have also disrupted vulnerable households’ access to food and livelihood activities, worsening food security conditions in the country.

In response to deteriorating nutrition conditions, USAID/OFDA provided $6 million to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to support integrated nutrition and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programs in Ethiopia in FY 2018. In partnership with Catholic Relief Services and Concern, the IRC implemented nutrition interventions and supported local relief organizations to rapidly provide emergency nutrition and WASH assistance to more than 106,000 people.

With USAID/OFDA funding, Concern conducted health facility capacity assessments and trainings for health care workers on the management of moderate acute malnutrition and severe acute malnutrition in Ethiopia’s droughtaffected Somali Region. The organization also provided essential commodities— including blankets, mattresses, and utensils—to support quality treatment at more than 10 stabilization centers in Afar and Somali regions and conducted regular monitoring visits to more than 60 outpatient therapy program sites.