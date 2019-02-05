USAID/OFDA Logistics and Relief Commodities Sector Update Fiscal Year 2018

Delivering Assistance to Conflict-Affected Populations in Yemen

In 2018, ongoing conflict between Al Houthi forces and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-led Coalition, coupled with deteriorating economic conditions and high food and fuel prices, continued to exacerbate humanitarian needs across Yemen. As the conflict enters its fourth year, more than 22 million people—approximately 75 percent of the country’s population—require humanitarian assistance, including an estimated 8.4 million people in need of emergency food assistance. In addition, a resurgent cholera epidemic resulted in nearly 79,500 suspected cholera cases between July 15 and September 22 and an increased need for health, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance. In April, due to sustained acute humanitarian need, UN Secretary-General António Guterres declared Yemen the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

In response, USAID/OFDA supports humanitarian partners to identify needs and assist conflict-affected populations in Yemen. In FY 2018, USAID/OFDA provided NGO and UN partners with nearly $4.7 million to procure, pre-position, and distribute relief commodities and provide humanitarian logistics support in the country. Logistics in Yemen are especially challenging due to complex geographic, political, and security conditions.

The majority of Yemen’s commerce and relief commodities enter the country through Al Hudaydah Port, which was severely damaged by airstrikes in 2015.

FISCAL YEAR (FY) 2018