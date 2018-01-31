USAID/OFDA Logistics and Relief Commodities Sector Update Fiscal Year 2017
Sector Overview
As part of its effort to ensure rapid responses to humanitarian emergencies around the world, USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance ( USAID/OFDA ) stores emergency relief supplies , such as blankets, hygiene kits, kitchen sets, plastic sheeting, and water containers, at warehouses in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Miami, United States; Pisa, Italy; and Subang, Malaysia.
In addition to stockpiling emergency relief items, USAID/OFDA deploys logistics personnel to assist directly with U .S. Government responses when a disaster strikes. With support from colleagues in Washington, D.C., deployed logistics personnel manage the transport and consignment of relief commodities to USAID/OFDA partners operat ing in disaster -affected areas.
USAID/OFDA’s Logistics Unit also provides technical assistance to non-governmental organizations (NGOs), UN agencies, and host government counterparts in the immediate aftermath of a dis aster and supports disaster risk reduction efforts to mitigate the impact of future disasters.
In Fiscal Year (FY) 2017, through grants and in - kind contributions to humanitarian partners, USAID/OFDA provided more than $272 million for emergency relief commodities and associated transport, as well as for other logistical support.