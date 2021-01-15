USAID/Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance: Development & Disaster Risk Reduction, East Asia and The Pacific - Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Communities across East Asia and the Pacific (EAP) face recurrent extreme weather events and natural hazards—such as earthquakes, floods, storms, and volcanic eruptions—that can lead to sudden-onset disasters. USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) programming in FY 2020 continued to support disaster risk reduction (DRR) programs that enhanced early warning systems, improved disaster preparedness, and strengthened the capacity of first responders in at-risk areas.

 USAID/BHA provided more than $22.8 million in FY 2020 to 18 local, national, and international organizations across the region, supporting innovative DRR strategies tailored to the needs of vulnerable populations.

 With $3 million in FY 2020 funding, USAID/BHA supported the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to strengthen first responder capacity of national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies across EAP, enhancing their ability to quickly respond to sudden-onset emergencies.

 During FY 2020, USAID/BHA partners supported Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states to develop and institutionalize early warning, disaster management, and hazard monitoring systems.

 USAID/BHA partners supported rural and urban communities in multiple countries, including Indonesia and Mongolia, to improve preparedness for and resilience to natural disasters and associated livelihood disruptions.

Separately, USAID/BHA partners integrated gender and disability inclusion into community-based disaster preparedness programs in Pacific Island countries.