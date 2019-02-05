USAID-OFDA Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning Sector Update Fiscal Year 2018

Performance Evaluations in Latin America and Senegal

USAID/OFDA continued to support performance evaluations to ensure accountability and efficiency of programming in FY 2018. In FY 2017–2018, USAID/OFDA provided more than $2 million to Florida International University (FIU) to reinforce DRR best practices in the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) and strengthen DRR programs among public- and private-sector organizations, particularly universities. This funding included $260,000 to support an evaluation of USAID/OFDA’s approach to urban DRR in LAC, aiming to build an evidence base for urban DRR strategies and inform future USAID/OFDA programming. The evaluation assessed the effectiveness and sustainability of projects in six countries, including Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, and Peru.

USAID/OFDA also provided $540,000 in FY 2018 funding for a research study led by Action Against Hunger (AAH), the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and the University Cheick Anta Diop of Dakar to evaluate the impact of combining standard outpatient therapeutic treatment of acute malnutrition with low-cost interventions to improve household water quality and hygiene practices in Senegal. The findings from this study will inform AAH advocacy efforts and operational guidelines and, if positive, will guide the scale-up of this approach across AAH global programs.