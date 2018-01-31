USAID-OFDA Hydrometeorological Hazards Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2017

*An Introduction to Hydrometeorological Hazards

The UN defines hydrometeorological hazards as processes or phenomena of atmospheric, hydrological, or oceanographic nature that may cause loss of life, injury or other health impacts, property damage, loss of livelihoods and services, social and economic disruption, or environmental damage.

Hydrometeorological hazards include cyclones, drought, floods, heatwaves, heavy snowfall, storms, and storm surges, but can also influence other hazards, such as epidemics, landslides, locust plagues, and wildfires.

Enhancing Flash Flood Guidance and Early Warning Systems

Each year, flash floods result in an estimated 5,000 deaths globally. In an effort to reduce loss of life and the economic impact of floods, USAID/OFDA partners with the U.S.-based Hydrologic Research Center, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and the national meteorological and hydrological services (NM HSs) of host countries to support community organizations, local governments, and conservation, development, and humanitarian practitioners to monitor flash flood risk s, ther eby improving early -warning lead times and enabling rapid response mechanisms. Through the implementation of new technologies, forecaster trainings, and technical assistance,

USAID/OFDA and its partners aim to provide flash flood early warning guidance in countries where no such early warning capacity exists. In FY 201 7, USAID/OFDA continued supporting global activities to enhance flash flood guidance and early warning systems, with systems either operational or in development in 60 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Middle East.