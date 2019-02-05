05 Feb 2019

USAID-OFDA Health Sector Update Fiscal Year 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 05 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (269.89 KB)

Providing Health Care in CAR

USAID/OFDA continues to support emergency health care services for conflict-affected people in the Central African Republic (CAR). Escalating conflict in CAR’s Basse-Kotto and Haute-Kotto prefectures since May 2017 generated significant displacement and resultant humanitarian needs, particularly in neighboring Ouaka Prefecture and Haute-Kotto’s Bria town, where internally displaced persons lack access to health care and other basic services.

In response to increasing health needs, USAID/OFDA supports International Medical Corps (IMC) to provide health care through mobile clinics and community health centers in Haute-Kotto and to bolster the capacity of health facilities in Ouaka, aiming to reach more than 60,000 people. With nearly $3.5 million in USAID/OFDA support, IMC is promoting the integration of mental health care into primary health services by training providers in the management and treatment of mental health concerns. IMC also provides health care and psychosocial support sessions to gender-based violence survivors.

