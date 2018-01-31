USAID-OFDA Health Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2017

Sector Overview

USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) remains at the forefront of the humanitarian community’s efforts to alleviate mortality and morbidity during crises by supporting a wide range of health interventions. USAID/OFDA-supported initiatives include life-saving medical assistance, immunization campaigns, disease surveillance systems, vector-control activities, and capacity-building trainings for local health workers. Recognizing the inextricable link between health and other core humanitarian sectors, particularly nutrition and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), USAID/OFDA supports integrated programs that simultaneously address multiple determinants of health in emergencies, such as access to health facilities, food security, and the availability of safe drinking water.

USAID/OFDA provided approximately $373.4 million to mitigate and prevent the adverse effects of natural and man-made crises on the health of affected populations in Fiscal Year (FY) 2017. The total included nearly $334.8 million for health interventions in 26 countries and more than $38.6 million for global and regional health initiatives.

Providing Emergency Health Care Services to Conflict-Affected People in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

USAID/OFDA continues to support emergency health care services for conflict-affected people in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and in FY 2017 began supporting emergency health services in the Kasaï region. Mid-year, the UN estimated that more than one-third of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in DRC—nearly 1.4 million people—were displaced within the five provinces of Kasaï, where persistent insecurity has resulted in simultaneous displacement and returns to areas of origin across the region. In response to increasing health needs in Kasaï, USAID/OFDA partners, including Interchurch Medical Assistance (IMA) World Health and Save the Children/U.S. (SC/US), are providing life-saving services to displaced populations, rehabilitating health facilities, and supporting disease surveillance activities to prevent and respond to outbreaks.

IMA World Health provides free primary health care services across more than 120 health centers to IDPs and vulnerable populations in Kasaï and Kasaï Central provinces, while SC/US is operating three mobile clinics and providing institutional support to eight health centers in Kasaï Oriental and Lomani provinces. In FY 2017, SC/US provided access to health care services through mobile clinics for approximately 18,400 people and conducted nearly 9,300 health consultations in the two provinces. USAID/OFDA provided more than $14.8 million in FY 2017 funding to support IMA World Health, SC/US, and six other partners to conduct health care interventions throughout DRC.